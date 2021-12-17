The USD/CHF pair dropped to a near two-week low, around the 0.9175 region during the European session, with bears now awaiting a sustained break below the very important 200-day SMA. The pair edged …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF slides to near two-week low, challenges 200-DMA around 0.9175 region - December 17, 2021
- Federal Council approves Swiss membership of the international SKA Observatory - December 17, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears attack 200-DMA with eyes on 0.9157 - December 17, 2021