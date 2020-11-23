USD/CHF slides to two-week lows, around 0.9075 region

The USD/CHF pair weakened further below the 0.9100 round-figure mark and dropped to two-week lows during the mid-European session. The pair was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily range, …
