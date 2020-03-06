USD/CHF slips below 0.9400 mark for the first time since March 2018

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, the highest since August 2019 as the dollar and yields attempt a recovery. The broader picture is of investors fleeing to bonds as the coronavirus outbreak continues …
