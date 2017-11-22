• Sliding US bond yields add to USD selling. • Risk-on mood fails to lend any support. • Focus remains on US durable goods/FOMC minutes. The USD/CHF pair extended overnight retracement from an important supply zone near the 0.9945 region and inched …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF slips below 0.99 mark, closer to 5-day old trading range support - November 22, 2017
- USD/CHF Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis - November 21, 2017
- Higher β-Blocker Dose May Benefit CHF Patients With Diabetes - November 21, 2017