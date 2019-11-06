USD/CHF declines amid calls of troubles on the road to the US-China trade deal. Fedspeak seems broadly directionless recently, highlights importance for further clues amid fresh optimism. With the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF slips from 1-week high as recent trade headlines trigger risk-off - November 5, 2019
- USD/CHF prints fresh highs above 0.9930 on US data and trade deal optimism - November 5, 2019
- CHF Solutions, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Company Update - November 5, 2019