USD/CHF trims intraday losses, hangs near weekly top. Market sentiment dwindles post US CPI debacle, US data eyed. S&P 500 Futures mildly bid, US Treasury yields retreat. USD/CHF hangs in balance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CHF snaps three-day uptrend, looks to US data with eyes on 0.9100
USD/CHF trims intraday losses, hangs near weekly top. Market sentiment dwindles post US CPI debacle, US data eyed. S&P 500 Futures mildly bid, US Treasury yields retreat. USD/CHF hangs in balance …