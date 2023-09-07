USD/CHF stabilized above 0.8900 due to the strength of the US Dollar. European and Asian economies are struggling to sustain economic prospects due to stubborn inflation and higher interest rates. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF stabilizes above 0.8900, remains resilient due to upbeat US Dollar - September 7, 2023
- Barry Callebaut announces change to executive board and CHF500m investment plan - September 7, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Immediate resistance line prods bulls around 0.8930 amid overbought RSI - September 7, 2023