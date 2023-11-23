The USD/CHF is hovering around the 0.8835 level, reflecting slight losses on the day. The pair continues consolidating, with indicators suggesting stagnation near oversold levels. No relevant reports …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF stands flat on quiet Thursday, with technical indicators near oversold territory - November 23, 2023
- Evolva: a CHF 20 million exit deal prevents company closure - November 23, 2023
- SNB may tolerate EUR/CHF down near 0.95 during 2024 – ING - November 23, 2023