Swiss Q4 GDP expected to ease on YoY but improve on seasonally adjusted QoQ basis. Second-tier US data, risk catalysts also important for fresh impulse. USD/CHF portrays the pre-data anxiety while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF stays depressed around mid-0.9300s ahead of Swiss GDP - February 27, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Correction meets support around 0.9350, focus shifts to US PMI - February 27, 2023
- DREAM-HF Phase 3 Trial Results for Mesoblast Cell Therapy in Heart Failure Published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) - February 27, 2023