USD/CHF edges higher around 0.9170 during Tuesday’s Asian session, following the biggest daily jump in over three weeks. The risk barometer pair takes clues from the US dollar rebound, as well as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF stays directed to 0.9200 amid cautious optimism - August 30, 2021
- Swiss startup Sleepiz secures €4M to help patients suffering from chronic respiratory diseases; here’s how - August 30, 2021
- AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Swiss Medical Network becomes majority shareholder of Hôpital du Jura bernois SA - August 30, 2021