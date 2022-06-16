USD/CHF holds lower grounds after witnessing the Fed-inspired heavy daily losses. Fed’s 0.75% rate hike couldn’t impress USD bulls as Chairman Powell sounds normal. SNB is less likely to alter current …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF stays pressured around 0.9950 post-Fed as SNB Interest Rate Decision looms - June 15, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Meanders around 1.0000 as traders brace for Fed’s decision - June 15, 2022
- Annual General Shareholders Meeting 2022: Sonova shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors - June 15, 2022