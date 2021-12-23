USD/CHF is stuck in a daily range as covid risks abate. Markets will, however, keep a watchful eye on the value of the CHF and the SNB. USD/CJHF is trading at 0.9133 and flat in the day. The pair is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF stays sideways between 0.9190 and 0.9250s - December 22, 2021
- Is congestive heart failure hereditary? - December 22, 2021
- Intershop sells office property on Hohlstrasse in Zurich - December 22, 2021