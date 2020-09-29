USD/CHF is steady in Thursday trading. Early in the North American session, the pair is trading at 0.9210, up 014% on the day. Will SNB comment on franc’s strength? The Swiss National Bank (SNB …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF steady ahead of SNB decision - September 29, 2020
- USD/CHF drops again toward the 0.9250 area - September 28, 2020
- Pound Swiss Franc (GBP/CHF) Exchange Rate Under Pressure as Fresh Covid-19 Restrictions Loom - September 28, 2020