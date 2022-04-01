USD/CHF sticks to gains below mid-0.9200s, lacks follow-through ahead of NFP

USD/CHF regained traction on Friday and built on the overnight bounce from sub-0.9200 levels. The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended support amid a stronger USD. Hawkish Fed …
