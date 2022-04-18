USD/CHF gained traction for the fifth successive day amid sustained USD buying. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields underpinned the greenback. The risk-off mood extended support to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF sticks to modest gains near one-month high, just below mid-0.9400s - April 18, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls are hopeful on bullish pennant formation, 0.9500 eyed - April 17, 2022
- Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 260 at JPMorgan Chase & Co. - April 16, 2022