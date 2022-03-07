USD/CHF caught aggressive bids on Monday and rallied to a one-week high. An escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war lifted the USD and acted as a tailwind. Verbal intervention by the SNB weighed on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF sticks to strong intraday gains near one-week high, around mid-0.9200s - March 7, 2022
- EUR/CHF: Poised to suffer further weakness towards 0.9830 after a temporary relief – Credit Suisse - March 7, 2022
- EUR/CHF to suffer a substantial drop towards 0.9660 on a brech of 0.9940 – SocGen - March 7, 2022