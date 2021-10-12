USD/CHF stretches to fresh highs above 0.9300

The US dollar extends gains to 10-day highs above 0.9300. The Swiss franc loses ground against a stronger dollar. USD/CHF: Above 0.9300, the next target is a 6-months high at 0.9380. The US dollar is …
