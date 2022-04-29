USDCHF has been in the green almost every single day since mid-April, stretching its exciting rally to a new two-year high of 0.9758 before easing a bit to 0.9700 early on Friday. The continuous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Stretches Winning Streak To 2-Year High; Is The Rally Overdone? - April 29, 2022
- MCH Group | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art…. - April 29, 2022
- Helvetia with an excellent SST ratio of 260% - April 29, 2022