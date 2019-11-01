Renewed US-China trade jitters exerted some additional pressure. The focus now shifts to Friday’s release of the key US jobs report. The USD/CHF pair now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF struggles near 2-week lows, just above mid-0.9800s - November 1, 2019
- USD/CHF remains below 100-day SMA ahead of Swiss CPI, Retail Sales - October 31, 2019
- CHF applauds Productivity Commission agenda for change in mental health - October 31, 2019