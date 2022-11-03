USD/CHF seesaws around the highest levels in two weeks. Fed Chair Powell pushed back doves by hesitating over softer rate increases. FOMC matched market forecasts of announcing 75 bps rate hike. Swiss …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CHF struggles to defend post-Fed rally above 1.0000 ahead of Swiss Inflation, US ISM PMI - November 2, 2022
- EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our Data Shows Traders Are Now At Their Least Net-Long EUR/CHF Since Jun 14 When EUR/CHF Traded Near 1.04. - November 2, 2022
- USD/CHF dives to 0.9925 after a dovish FOMC statement - November 2, 2022
Discussion about this post