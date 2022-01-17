USD/CHF is on Monday consolidating near the 0.9150 mark in thin-US holiday-thinned trading conditions. USD flows ahead of next week’s Fed meeting are likely to take centre stage this week. USD/CHF is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF subdued in holiday thinned trade near-0.9150 ahead of quiet data week - January 17, 2022
- UN issues stamps to celebrate Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games - January 17, 2022
- Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market 2021 is Grabbing New opportunities 2026 - January 17, 2022