USD/CHF supported at 0.9320, consolidates gains at 0.9340 area

US dollar’s reversal from 0.9350 area has been contained above 0.9320. Above 0.9356/69, the pair could accelerate the uptrend towards 0.9473 – Credit Suisse. The US dollar is consolidating gains …
