For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the USD declined 0.56% against the CHF and closed at 0.9884 on Friday. In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.9886, with the USD trading marginally higher against the CHF from Friday’s close. The pair is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF: Swiss Franc Trading A Tad Lower In The Morning Session - November 20, 2017
- USD/CHF Elliott Wave Analysis - November 19, 2017
- Trade Idea : USD/CHF – Hold short entered at 0.9935 - November 19, 2017