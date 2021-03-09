The USD/CHF pair is taking a breather after the strong swing higher, with short-term support seen at 0.9285, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports. “USD/CHF is trying to unwind the heavily overbought …
USD/CHF takes a breather to unwind the overbought condition – Credit Suisse
