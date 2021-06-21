Consequently, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, expects the USD/CHF pair to reach the 0.9355/75 region. “USD/CHF is fast approaching the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9264 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/CHF to surge higher towards 1.13 as the Fed turns hawkish – Danske Bank - June 21, 2021
- USD/CHF targets the 0.9300 area and above – Commerzbank - June 21, 2021
- South Yorkshire Police chief announces new senior command team - June 21, 2021