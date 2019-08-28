USD/CHF technical analysis: 50-DMA holds the key to monthly trend-line resistance

USD/CHF again confronts 50-DMA while seeking a downward resistance-line since August 01. 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement can offer immediate support. Swiss ZEW Survey – Expectations in the spotlight.
