EUR/USD is falling to around 1.11 after the ECB’s Draghi warned of a downturn and said data has worsened. On the other hand, US Durable Goods Orders missed on all measures. With the UK PM calling a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Bearish MACD questions upside beyond 21/200-day EMA - October 24, 2019
- BRIEF-Zur Rose Issues Public Straight Bond Of CHF 180 Mln - October 24, 2019
- EQS-News: Zur Rose Group AG successfully issues a public straight bond of CHF 180 million - October 24, 2019