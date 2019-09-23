Resurgent USD demand helped reverse an early dip to sub-0.9900 levels. Bulls might aim back towards testing a confluence hurdle near mid-0.9900s. Sustained break through an ascending channel will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Bulls might continue to show some resilience at lower levels - September 23, 2019
- USD/CHF reverses early dip, holds steady just above 0.9900 handle ahead of US PMI - September 23, 2019
- Euro To Swiss Franc Forecast – EUR/CHF Rates To Fall To 1.05 On Safe-Haven Flows Despite Central Bank Concerns - September 23, 2019