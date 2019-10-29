USD/CHF pulls back from multi-day old falling trend line resistance. 50% of Fibonacci retracement adds strength to the channel’s support. Although a downward sloping trend line since October 03 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Downside capped by immediate rising channel - October 28, 2019
- BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology Receives Further Partial Order From Oxford PV For About CHF 18 Million - October 28, 2019
- USD/CHF sits near two-week tops, eyeing a move beyond 200-DMA - October 28, 2019