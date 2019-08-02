USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback declines below 0.9830 against CHF as the market mood deteriorates

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100 as the US dollar gains ground after the US Non-Farm Payrolls met expectations with 164K but wages beat projections with 0.3% MoM. Markets are watching trade …
