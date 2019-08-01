USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback reverses daily gains against CHF, trading sub-0.9955 resistance

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050 after US ISM Manufacturing PMI missed with 51.2 points and US yields are pressured. Earlier, EUR/USD tumbled to 1.1026 as the Fed signaled its rate hike was not the …
