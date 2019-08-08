EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200, consolidating. Markets are calmer after China has fixed the yuan at a stronger level than expected and despite its complaints about unfair US treatment. GBP/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Greenback stable near 0.9755 as US stocks recover - August 8, 2019
- Daily Technical Outlook on Major – USD/CHF - August 8, 2019
- USD/CHF Intraday: Continuation of the rebound - August 8, 2019