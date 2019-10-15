EUR/USD: Fiber enters the Asian session above the 1.1000 handle On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Positive above 200-bar SMA, 0.9890/87 confluence - October 14, 2019
- CHF Solutions System to be Used in JAHVH Study After Final Nod - October 14, 2019
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Pivots around 200-day SMA, near mid-0.9900s - October 14, 2019