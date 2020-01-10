USD/CHF portrays buyers’ exhaustion despite the absence of losses since Tuesday. December month low will be the key to watch. USD/CHF trades mostly unchanged around 0.9730 while heading into the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Sellers hopeful on Doji formation below monthly trendline - January 9, 2020
- USD/CHF holds steady near 1-1/2 week tops, just below mid-0.9700s - January 9, 2020
- Mom of black woman gunned down by a white cop in Texas dies - January 9, 2020