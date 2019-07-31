Over the past few trading sessions, the USD/CHF pair has been drifting lower along a short-term descending trend-channel formation on the 1-hourly chart. Given last week’s goodish up-move from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders ahead of FOMC - July 31, 2019
- EUR/CHF is Bearish Below 1.1050 - July 31, 2019
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Bulls eyeing a move beyond 0.9946/47 - July 31, 2019