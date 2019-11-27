The USD/CHF pair moves closer to the parity mark on upbeat US macro data. The set-up favours bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains. The USD/CHF pair climbed to fresh six-week tops …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Stage seems set for a move towards 1.0025-30 supply zone - November 27, 2019
- Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 86 by HSBC - November 27, 2019
- USD/CHF remains capped below parity mark ahead of US macro data - November 27, 2019