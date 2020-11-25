The sourer market sentiment, probably also due to closing positions ahead of the Thanksgiving break, has reflected on the equity markets. The major European indexes have been mixed, while in Wall …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF testing 0.9075 support area ahead of Fed’s minutes - November 25, 2020
- USD/CHF struggles near 0.9100 mark, FOMC minutes awaited - November 25, 2020
- DGAP-Adhoc: va-Q-tec approves bond issue with total volume of CHF 20 million to CHF 25 million - November 25, 2020