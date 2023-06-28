USD/CHF consolidates weekly losses ahead of the top-tier data/events as its prints mild gains around 0.8945, snapping a two-day losing streak, heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF tests bears around 0.8950 ahead of SNB Quarterly Bulletin, Fed Chair Powell’s speech - June 28, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats further but holds above key trendline, eyes on 0.9000 - June 27, 2023
- Metformin treatment may decrease the mortality risk in ICU patients with type 2 diabetes and CHF - June 27, 2023