The US dollar bounces higher as signs of a slowing economy fuel demand for a safer currency. The pair has been grinding its way up from a 28-month low near 0.8820 and is aiming at the psychological …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF tests key resistance - May 15, 2023
- USD/CHF approaches 0.9000 as US debt-ceiling issues provoke negative sentiment - May 14, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Further downside past 0.8900 appears impulsive - May 13, 2023