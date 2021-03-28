USD/CHF sits near multi-month tops, around 0.9400 mark as the pair continues its ascent towards the 0.9467 mid-July high. Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, targets the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CHF to climb towards the 0.9664 mark in the medium-term – Commerzbank - March 28, 2021
- GBP/CHF live forex swing trading idea, selling the weakness [Video] - March 27, 2021
- Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, AUD/CHF, EUR/AUD - March 27, 2021