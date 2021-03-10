USD/CHF has charted a key day reversal after approaching double Fibonacci resistance at 0.9324/28. Thus, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects a correction …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CHF to correct lower towards the 0.9230 mark – Commerzbank - March 10, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears can ignore SNB official-led bounce towards 0.9300 - March 9, 2021
- Nerds On Site Retains CHF Capital Markets to Provide Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Services - March 9, 2021