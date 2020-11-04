USD/CHF has pared back gains from the 0.9196 daily high, however, Commerzbank’s Karen Jones maintains an upside bias while the pair trades above 0.9085. Key quotes “USD/CHF ha …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF to gun towards the recent high at 0.9296 – Commerzbank - November 4, 2020
- USD/CHF trims a part of early strong gains, holds steady above mid-0.9100s - November 4, 2020
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Recovers to near 0.92, erasing Tuesday’s drop - November 3, 2020