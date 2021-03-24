USD/CHF is seeing some volatile swings intraday, but our inclination remains the same – while we are above 0.9210, our bullish bias is intact. Attention reverts to the recent high of 0.9375.” “Above 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CHF to maintain an intact bullish bias above 0.9210 – Commerzbank - March 24, 2021
- Trading the NZD crash – Going short on EUR/CHF? [Video] - March 23, 2021
- USD/CHF jumps back closer to 0.9300 mark amid notable USD demand - March 23, 2021