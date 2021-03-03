The USD/CHF pair is breaking higher and further corrective upside is likely towards the 0.9296/0.9322 region, economists at Credit Suisse inform. Key quotes “We see resistance i …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CHF to see a deeper corrective recovery to 0.9296/0.9322 – Credit Suisse - March 3, 2021
- Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 54 Price Target - March 3, 2021
- Vifor Pharma delivers strong full year results 2020 with an EBITDA of 576 million Swiss Francs representing over 29% growth1 - March 3, 2021