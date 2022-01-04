dovish Swiss National Bank. “Barring any unforeseen shocks, expect CHF to depreciate above 0.95 per USD in 2022.” “As a negative-yielding currency, CHF was more resilient than EUR and JPY in 2021. We …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF remains on the defensive below 0.9200 mark, downside seems limited - January 4, 2022
- USD/CHF to surge higher above 0.95 on Fed hikes vs. dovish SNB – DBS Bank - January 4, 2022
- Benchmark replacement determination for UBS Group AG CHF Tier 1 capital notes - January 4, 2022