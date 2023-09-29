The US Dollar Index (DXY) extends losses on the second day after the moderate datasets from the United States (US), trading lower around 106.00 by the press time. However, the improved US yields could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF trades below 0.9150 after moderate US data, focus shift to US Core PCE - September 29, 2023
- USD/CHF flat-lines around 0.9150, eyes on Swiss Retail Sales, US PCE data - September 28, 2023
- Cloud DX Wins Competitive RFP, Signs Contract with Alberta Health Services - September 28, 2023