We are analyzing the activity of high-frequency trading algorithms this morning and find that the USDCHF pair may be a potential “buy” later in the session. For instance, USDCHF is very close to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF trading near confluence of lows support and HFT buy zone - November 23, 2020
- USD/CHF: Major central banks to keep loose policy favoring Swiss franc vs dollar – MUFG - November 20, 2020
- EUR/CHF: Buying into current CHF weakness - November 20, 2020