USD/CHF trades beyond 0.9200, Fed hike remains anticipatory. There is optimism for the swissie, but US CPI pain persists. USD/CHF on Friday climbs multi-week top, US dollar remains firmly bid. USD/CHF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF traverse up 0.9200-mark, traders looks for fresh insight - November 11, 2021
- USD/CHF climbs to over two-week tops, further beyond 0.9200 mark - November 11, 2021
- USD/CHF: Break above 0.9313 to open up the recent high of 0.9369 – Commerzbank - November 11, 2021