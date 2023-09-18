The US Dollar (USD) posts minuscule gains against the Swiss Franc (CHF), ahead of monetary policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB). At the time of writing, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF treads water as markets eye the Fed and the SNB - September 18, 2023
- Why 1 hospital president is focusing equity efforts on post-discharge - September 18, 2023
- Roche: 2023 Should Mark The Bottom - September 18, 2023