EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, up on the day. President Trump said he orders companies to search Chinese imports for drugs. Earlier he criticized Powell’s lack of action. GBP/USD is trading close to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF tumbles to 1-week lows amid risk aversion on trade war fears - August 23, 2019
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Breaks below weekly ascending trend-channel support ahead of Powell - August 23, 2019
- USD/CHF climbs further beyond mid-0.9800s, 3-week tops - August 23, 2019